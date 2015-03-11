Lego owner seeks more investments in renewables -CEO
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
BAKU, March 11 Azerbaijan is likely to cut its oil production by 4 percent to 40.3 million tonnes (806,000 barrels per day) this year while keeping its gas production unchanged, a senior official at state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.
"So far, we expect the same volumes of gas, but an increase is possible," SOCAR's first vice president, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, told reporters.
In 2014, oil production in the country stood at 41.9 million tonnes, while gas output reached 29.2 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.