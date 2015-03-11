BAKU, March 11 Azerbaijan is likely to cut its oil production by 4 percent to 40.3 million tonnes (806,000 barrels per day) this year while keeping its gas production unchanged, a senior official at state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

"So far, we expect the same volumes of gas, but an increase is possible," SOCAR's first vice president, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, told reporters.

In 2014, oil production in the country stood at 41.9 million tonnes, while gas output reached 29.2 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)