BAKU Nov 15 Azerbaijan's $33-billion state oil fund expects its revenues to fall by 14 percent next year due to an expected drop in the country's oil output, the head of the fund said on Thursday.

The state oil fund holds proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenues. It has been used to finance social spending and infrastructure projects.

"The oil fund's revenues are seen at 11.8 billion manats ($14.8 billion) in 2013 in comparison with 13.7 billion manats expected in 2012," Shakhmar Movsumov told reporters.

"The decline in the fund's revenues is linked to a reduction in oil production in 2013."

The oil fund's revenues totalled 10.1 billion manats in January-September, while its spending amounted to 7.5 billion manats.

Azerbaijan expects its oil production to fall 6 percent to 42.9 million tonnes this year and to 40.8 million tonnes in 2013 despite efforts by BP to stem falling output.

Falling production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

Unlike oil, natural gas output in Azerbaijan is expected to rise 5.5 percent to 27.12 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year. Production is seen rising further to 28.82 bcm in 2013.

Movsumov said last week that the fund would help finance the $8 billion Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP) to take Azeri gas to Turkey and to markets in Europe as well as co-finance several other major energy projects in the oil-rich country next year, including construction of a new oil refinery, a gas liquefaction plant and a chemical plant.