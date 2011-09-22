BAKU, Sept 22 Azerbaijan will produce a minimum 46 million tonnes of oil in 2011, down from an initial forecast of 51.5 million tonnes and 50.83 million tonnes produced in 2010, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

"I think it (oil production) won't be less then 46 million tonnes this year," Khoshbakht Usifzade, SOCAR first vice-president, told reporters.

He said decline in production was mainly linked to repair works at some drilling platforms.

"There are different reasons for the decline, but main one is that there have been repair works at BP's platforms," Usifzade said.

The BP-led AIOC group operates the Chirag, Azeri and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in the Azeri sector of the Caspian Sea.

Usifzade said that a preliminary forecast for oil production for 2012 could be 46.0-48.0 million tonnes.

"It's important for us to maintain this production volume next year. It may be in a range of 46.0-48.0 million tonnes," he said. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by)