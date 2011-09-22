* Oil output may decline to 46.0 mln in 2011 t from 50.83
BAKU, Sept 22 Azerbaijan slashed expectations
for production of its high quality oil by over 100,000 barrels
per day this year, adding to worries about tight supply of light
grades by Libyan oil disruptions, Azeri state company SOCAR said
on Thursday.
Azerbaijan will produce at least 46 million tonnes of Azeri
Light AZR-E oil in 2011 (930,0000 bpd), down from an initial
forecast of 51.5 million tonnes and 50.83 million tonnes
produced in 2010, Khoshbakht Usifzade, SOCAR first
vice-president, told reporters.
"I think it (oil production) won't be less then 46 million
tonnes this year," he said
Usifzade added that decline in production was mainly linked
to repair works at some drilling platforms, which were
concentrated in the early part of the summer.
"There are different reasons for the decline, but main one
is that there have been repair works at BP's platforms," he
said.
Analysts believe a series of supply squeezes have helped
keep oil strong this year but some of them have been short-term
factors and could give way to longer-term weakness as the
outlook for the world economy and global fuel demand dims.
A halt of supplies from Libya, production problems in the UK
and Norwegian North Sea, lower supplies from Russia, central
Asia, Nigeria and Angola have all cut supplies, especially of
high quality, light, low sulphur crude oil.
The BP-led AIOC group operates the Azeri, Chirag, and
Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in the Azeri sector of the Caspian Sea.
"After events in Mexican gulf BP has made security measures
tougher, seizes production at platforms from time to time for
checks. That has been done at Chirag and Azeri," Usifzade said.
Usifzade said that a preliminary forecast for oil production
for 2012 could be 46.0-48.0 million tonnes.
"It's important for us to maintain this production volume
next year. It may be in a range of 46.0-48.0 million tonnes," he
said.
He added that oil production volumes in a range of 50.0
million tonnes per year was the most acceptable for Azerbaijan
as increase in production might lead to a "sharp fall"
afterwards and depletion of reserves.
Oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan in the first
eight months of 2011 fell 7.1 percent year-on-year to 31.7
million tonnes.
GAS PRODUCTION STABLE
Usifzade said that natural gas production in 2011 would
correspond to an initial forecast of 28.0 billion cubic metres
(bcm), up from 26.2 bcm produced in 2010.
"Gas production in Azerbaijan will correspond the forecast
and exceed 27.0 bcm," he said.
Natural gas output fell 2.2 percent year-on-year to 17.2 bcm
in January-August 2011.
Usifzade repeated previous estimates of gas production at 50
bcm per year by 2025.
(Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)