* BP to halt work at 3 platforms for up to 15 days at each one

* Azerbaijan's oil output to decline to 46.0 mln t in 2011

* Azerbaijan expects a slight rise in production after 2013

By Lada Yevgrashina and Margarita Antidze

BAKU, Sept 28 Azerbaijan is expected to sustain oil output at around 1 million barrels per day in the next few years after long maintenances at BP-operated platforms reduce flows drastically this year, sources at state energy company SOCAR.

Azeri oil exports will fall to multi-month lows in November and December as oil major BP puts Caspian Sea platforms on maintenance work in a move that will further tighten already scarce supplies of light and sweet crude grades to Europe.

Maintenance, for up to 15 days each, will be conducted at three platforms of the Azeri oil field, part of Azerbaijan's giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) Caspian oil field, which combines three fields.

The ACG project is the main source of crude for the pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan via Georgia.

Output at the Chirag oil field was halted for two weeks for maintenance in July, resulting in suspension of output at 80,000-85,000 barrels per day.

"BP has informed SOCAR (Azeri state energy company) about planned maintenance at Chirag platforms on July first, and now at Azeri platforms in October-December in advance," a source at SOCAR told Reuters.

"Such planned maintenances happen every year and may be conducted in 2012 ... This is taken into account in our forecasts," he said.

The former Soviet republic said last week its oil production in 2011 could total 46.0 million tonnes, below an initial forecast of 51.5 million tonnes and less then 50.83 million tonnes produced in 2010.

The country said lower production was due to the fact that BP was now undertaking more repair and maintenance works at its platforms worldwide following a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Lower than expected production led to revision of forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth this year to just 2.0 percent from an initially expected 7.6 percent.

But Azeri officials say oil production volumes at about 50.0 million tonnes per year is the most acceptable as an increase in production might afterwards lead to a "sharp fall" and depletion of reserves.

"Oil production in a range of 50.0 million tonnes is enough for us ... we don't need more to satisfy our own needs and meet our export obligations," a senior SOCAR official told Reuters.

Oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan in the first eight months of 2011 fell 7.1 percent year-on-year to 31.7 million tonnes.

SLIGHT RISE IN PRODUCTION

Azerbaijan expects oil plateau to be maintained until 2013, when production is expected to rise with the start of the next stage development at ACG field Chirag.

"As for concerns over reduction in oil production, I can tell you that we expect first oil from the western Chirag in November 2013," a SOCAR source said.

"That will allow us to keep oil production plateau at ACG at 850,000 barrels per day as just western Chirag can produce about 183,000 barrels per day," he said, adding that SOCAR was planning "oil production optimisation at other fields in 2012-13."

Total Azerbaijan production is set to increase further to 55-60 million tonnes per year by 2017, when the second phase of the giant Shah Deniz gas field is expected to be launched, producing oil condensate along with gas.

But ACG will then face a decline in production by the end of its exploration in 2024 to 450,000 barrels per day from 823,100 barrels per day in 2010 and less than 800,000 barrels in 2011, sources say. (Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Anthony Barker)