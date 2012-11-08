MOSCOW Nov 8 Azerbaijan expects its oil production to decrease 6 percent to 42.9 million tonnes this year with further decline expected next year, the government forecast, obtained by Reuters, showed on Thursday.

Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, one of BP's largest global projects, raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

Natural gas production in Azerbaijan is expected to rise 5.5 percent to 27.12 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year. Output is seen further rising to 28.82 bcm in 2013.