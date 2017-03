BAKU, Sept 19 Azerbaijan expects to produce 43 million tonnes of oil in 2014, the same as this year, the vice-president of the Azeri state energy company SOCAR said.

"Our oil production forecast for the next year is the same as this year - 43 million tonnes," Khoshbakht Usifzade told Reuters on Thursday.

Azerbaijan produced 42.98 million tonnes in 2012.

The country ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.