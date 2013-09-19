* Output at ACG stabilises this year after drop in 2011 and
2012
* Azerbaijan to launch new development stage at Chirag field
in December
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, Sept 19 Azerbaijan expects to produce 43
million tonnes of oil in 2014, unchanged from this year's level,
the vice-president of the Azeri state energy company SOCAR said
on Thursday, with output stabilising after two years of
declines.
"Our oil production forecast for the next year is the same
as this year - 43 million tonnes," Khoshbakht Usifzade said.
Hydrocarbon production is crucial for the former Soviet
republic where sales of oil and gas are key sources of state
revenue.
Azerbaijan produced 42.98 million tonnes in 2012. In the
first eight months of 2013 production stood at 29.1 million
tonnes of oil, down from 29.4 million tonnes produced in the
same period last year.
Output from Azerbaijan's crucial Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields group has stabilised this year near average 2012
levels, with first-half output of 672,000 barrels a day, up from
662,000 in the first quarter.
A drop in production at the ACG fields, which account for
most of Azerbaijan's output, had previously raised concerns in
the former Soviet republic.
Azerbaijan plans to start the next stage development at ACG
field Chirag in December, aiming at raising oil output.
"Launch of western Chirag will increase overall oil output,
but we'll have a decline in production on some other fields,"
Usifzade said, explaining why oil output next year would not
exceed this year's level.
He did not specify, which fields are slated for decline in
oil production.
The country ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's
largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's
Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports as well as Turkey's Ceyhan.