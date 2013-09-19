* Output at ACG stabilises this year after drop in 2011 and 2012

* Azerbaijan to launch new development stage at Chirag field in December

By Lada Evgrashina

BAKU, Sept 19 Azerbaijan expects to produce 43 million tonnes of oil in 2014, unchanged from this year's level, the vice-president of the Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday, with output stabilising after two years of declines.

"Our oil production forecast for the next year is the same as this year - 43 million tonnes," Khoshbakht Usifzade said.

Hydrocarbon production is crucial for the former Soviet republic where sales of oil and gas are key sources of state revenue.

Azerbaijan produced 42.98 million tonnes in 2012. In the first eight months of 2013 production stood at 29.1 million tonnes of oil, down from 29.4 million tonnes produced in the same period last year.

Output from Azerbaijan's crucial Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields group has stabilised this year near average 2012 levels, with first-half output of 672,000 barrels a day, up from 662,000 in the first quarter.

A drop in production at the ACG fields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, had previously raised concerns in the former Soviet republic.

Azerbaijan plans to start the next stage development at ACG field Chirag in December, aiming at raising oil output.

"Launch of western Chirag will increase overall oil output, but we'll have a decline in production on some other fields," Usifzade said, explaining why oil output next year would not exceed this year's level.

He did not specify, which fields are slated for decline in oil production.

The country ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports as well as Turkey's Ceyhan.