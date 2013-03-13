BAKU, March 13 Oil output in Azerbaijan will fall again in 2013 after a 5 percent decline in 2012, but should exceed an initial government forecast due to BP's efforts to stabilise production, Azeri officials said.

The Azeri energy and industry minister said he expected oil and condensate output to reach 41.5 million tonnes this year, up from the government's forecast of 40.82 million tonnes.

"Oil output in Azerbaijan is now forecast at 41.5 million tonnes, which is down from 43.0 million tonnes produced in 2012, but work on stabilisation of oil output is underway," Natik Aliyev told reporters on Wednesday.

Extending a drop that began in 2011, oil and condensate production in the ex-Soviet republic fell 5.3 percent to 42.98 million tonnes in 2012.

Falling oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns and prompted President Ilham Aliyev to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

Officials at BP and Azeri state energy company SOCAR say the geology of the country's main oilfields has fallen short of original expectations and they have cited maintenance as a reason behind the falls of the past 18 months.

The energy minister praised BP on Wednesday for its efforts to stabilise oil production.

"BP ... is implementing necessary works, which will give a positive result soon," Aliyev said.

Oil and condensate output declined by 3.5 percent in January 2013 from a year earlier, according to the State Statistics Department, but the head of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, said on Wednesday that the decline was halted in February.

Abdullayev said SOCAR would present a programme to President Aliyev in April to increase production at oilfields where SOCAR operates without foreign partners.

"The main goal of this programme is to increase oil output by SOCAR by 1-2 million tonnes per year thanks to use of new technologies," Abdullayev said.

"Part of the proceeds from a second issue of (SOCAR's) Eurobonds will be used for implementation of this programme," he said.

SOCAR issued 10-year Eurobonds worth $1 billion this month for refinancing its existing debt and funding its upstream and downstream operations. It issued a debut Eurobond of $500 million last year.

The company produced 8.3 million tonnes of oil at its own oilfields in 2012, down from 8.4 million tonnes in 2011.

The former Soviet republic ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.