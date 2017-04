MOSCOW Jan 15 Oil output in Azerbaijan fell to 41.6 million tonnes in 2015, down from 42.7 million tonnes the previous year, Natig Aliyev, the country's energy minister, said on Friday in an official government newspaper.

Aliyev said that state oil company SOCAR had produced 2.4 percent less oil last year than in 2014. (Reporting by Naila Balayeva; Editing by Masha Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn)