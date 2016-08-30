BAKU Aug 30 British oil company BP will shut down one of its oil Azeri platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2016, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP Azerbaijan vice president, told Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that BP's second-half oil output in Azerbaijan would be lower than an average of 655,000 barrels per day produced in the first half of 2016.

BP said earlier on Tuesday it would shut down its Gyuneshli oil platform in Azerbaijan for about 11 days for planned maintenance on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)