BAKU, Nov 21 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output rose by 0.2 percent year on year in the January-October period to 36.1 million tonnes, for the first time since a drop in 2011, the State Statistics Committee said on Thursday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June oil output at ACG had stabilised. In the January-September period the fall stood at 0.9 percent and in the period between January and August the production slowdown stood at 1 percent. Oil output at the ACG declined slightly to 663,200 barrels per day (bpd) in the first three quarters of 2013, from 684,000 bpd in the same period last year. Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Jan-Dec SOCAR 2013 2012 2012 estimate s for 2013 Oil + 36.1 36.0 42.98 41-43 condensate (mln tonnes) Natural gas 14.6 14.4 26.8* 28-29* (for consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.