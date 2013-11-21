BAKU, Nov 21 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate
output rose by 0.2 percent year on year in the January-October
period to 36.1 million tonnes, for the first time since a drop
in 2011, the State Statistics Committee said on Thursday.
Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the largest
globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku.
Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June oil output at ACG
had stabilised.
In the January-September period the fall stood at 0.9
percent and in the period between January and August the
production slowdown stood at 1 percent.
Oil output at the ACG declined slightly to 663,200 barrels
per day (bpd) in the first three quarters of 2013, from 684,000
bpd in the same period last year.
Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Jan-Dec SOCAR
2013 2012 2012 estimate
s for
2013
Oil + 36.1 36.0 42.98 41-43
condensate (mln
tonnes)
Natural gas 14.6 14.4 26.8* 28-29*
(for
consumers)(bln
cubic metres)
* Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil
reservoirs.