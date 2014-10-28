BAKU Oct 28 Azerbaijan expects its oil output
to decline by 2.5 percent year-on-year in 2015, a source close
to the government said, driven by declines at fields operated by
BP.
Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields has been a cause of concern in Baku for several years.
British oil major BP and its partner, Azeri state energy
firm SOCAR, tried to ease those worries last year by saying
production had stabilised. Total oil output grew last year for
the first time since 2011 to 43.15 million tonnes.
Earlier this year, however, BP said 2014 oil production at
ACG might be slightly lower than in 2013, because it planned
maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms,
halting operations for a couple of weeks.
The decline in output is likely to continue into next year,
the source said.
"According to our forecasts, oil output in Azerbaijan will
decline to 40.62 million tonnes in 2015 from 41.65 million
tonnes expected to be produced in 2014," the source told
Reuters.
Beyond linking the decline to ACG, he did not want to
provide any further explanation.
He said that output may rise slightly to 40.77 million
tonnes in 2016 but would decrease again to 39.42 million tonnes
in 2017 and 39.32 million tonnes in 2018.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
32.1 million tonnes in January-September this year from 32.8
million tonnes in the same period last year.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Baird)