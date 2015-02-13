BAKU Feb 13 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 3.7 million tonnes in January from 3.6 million tonnes in January 2014, the first increase since 2013, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be named, said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP had been the reason for the overall increase. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)