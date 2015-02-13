UPDATE 10-Oil rises, near 1-month high; U.S. crude stocks seen down
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels last week: API (Adds U.S. inventory report in paragraph 7)
BAKU Feb 13 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 3.7 million tonnes in January from 3.6 million tonnes in January 2014, the first increase since 2013, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.
The source, who declined to be named, said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP had been the reason for the overall increase. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER API INVENTORY DATA
HOUSTON, April 4 Plains All American Pipeline and Magellan Midstream Partners filed an amended breach of contract lawsuit seeking more than $300 million in damages from Stampede Energy over an oil transport deal, according to court documents.