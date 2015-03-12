METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
BAKU, March 12 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 6.952 million tonnes in January-February from 6.897 million tonnes in the same period last year, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the press, said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP had been the reason for the overall increase.
The source added that natural gas production declined to 4.765 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first two months of this year, down from 5.032 bcm a year ago due to decline in gas production by Azeri state energy company SOCAR. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Polina Devitt)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.