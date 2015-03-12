BAKU, March 12 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 6.952 million tonnes in January-February from 6.897 million tonnes in the same period last year, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the press, said rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by British major BP had been the reason for the overall increase.

The source added that natural gas production declined to 4.765 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first two months of this year, down from 5.032 bcm a year ago due to decline in gas production by Azeri state energy company SOCAR. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Polina Devitt)