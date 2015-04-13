BAKU, April 13 Crude oil and condensate
production in Azerbaijan rose to 10.6 million tonnes in the
first quarter of 2015 from 10.4 million tonnes in the same
period last year, a source at the State Statistics Committee
said on Monday.
The source, who declined to be named because he is not
authorised to talk to the press, said rising oil output at the
main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by
British major BP had been the reason for the overall
increase.
The source added that natural gas production for consumers
declined to 7.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first three
months of this year, down from 7.57 bcm a year ago due to a
decline in gas production by Azeri state energy company SOCAR.
