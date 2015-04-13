(Adds details, background)
BAKU, April 13 Crude oil and condensate
production in Azerbaijan rose to 10.6 million tonnes in the
first quarter of 2015 from 10.4 million tonnes in the same
period last year, a source at the State Statistics Committee
said on Monday.
The source, who declined to be named because he is not
authorised to talk to the press, said rising oil output at the
main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by
British major BP had been the reason for the overall
increase.
The source added that natural gas production for consumers
declined to 7.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first three
months of this year, down from 7.57 bcm a year ago due to a
decline in gas production by Azeri state energy company SOCAR.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
41.9 million tonnes last year from 43.1 million tonnes in 2013.
Natural gas output was 29.2 bcm in 2014.
Falling output at the ACG oilfields has been a cause of
concern in Baku.
BP and its partner, SOCAR, tried to calm those worries in
2013, saying production had stabilised. Total oil output rose in
2013 for the first time since 2011, but the decline resumed last
year.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.3 million tonnes of oil and
29 bcm of gas in 2015.
