BAKU, July 15 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan declined to 20.9 million tonnes in the first half of 2015 from 21.2 million tonnes a year earlier, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday.

Declining oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by Britain's BP led the overall decline, said the source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The source added that natural gas production fell to 14.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January-June from 15.1 bcm a year earlier due to a decline in production by state energy company SOCAR. (Reporting by Nailia Bgirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)