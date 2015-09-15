BAKU, Sept 15 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan declined to 27.9 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2015 from 28.6 million tonnes a year earlier, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

Declining output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by Britain's BP led the overall decline, said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Daily oil output at the ACG oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's production, declined to an average 641,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2015 from 656,000 bpd in the same period last year and 661,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year, BP said in August.

Natural gas production fell to 19.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January-August from 20.1 bcm a year earlier due to lower output from state energy company SOCAR, the source said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)