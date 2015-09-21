(Adds details, background)
BAKU, Sept 21 Azerbaijan expects to produce 40
million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
in 2016, a senior official at state energy company SOCAR said,
roughly steady compared with this year.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.7 million tonnes of oil and
30.2 bcm of gas in 2015.
The official said 32 million tonnes out of 40 million tonnes
of oil next year were expected to be produced at the main Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by Britain's BP
.
Falling output at the ACG oilfields has been a cause of
concern in Baku.
BP and SOCAR, its partner, tried to calm worries in 2013,
saying production had stabilised. Total oil output rose in 2013
for the first time since 2011, but the decline resumed in 2014.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
27.9 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2015 from 28.6
million tonnes a year earlier due to declining output at the ACG
fields.
Natural gas production fell to 19.1 billion cubic metres
(bcm) in January-August from 20.1 bcm a year earlier due to
lower output from SOCAR.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
41.9 million tonnes last year from 43.1 million in 2013. Natural
gas output was 29.2 bcm in 2014.
Oil production rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four
months of 2015 from 13.6 million a year earlier.
Output started to decline in May, however, as BP suspended
operations at one platform in the Caspian Sea, West Azeri, for
planned maintenance on May 21 for 22 days. BP plans to suspend
operations at another platform - Chirag - for planned
maintenance at the end of October for three weeks.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Susan Thomas)