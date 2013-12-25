BAKU, Dec 25 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output rose by 0.2 percent year on year in the January-November period to 39.5 million tonnes, the second rise since a drop in 2011, the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - has raised concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June oil output at ACG had stabilised. In the January-October period the oil output rose for the first time since a drop two years ago. Oil output at the ACG declined slightly to 663,200 barrels per day (bpd) in the first three quarters of 2013, from 684,000 bpd in the same period last year. Jan-Nov Jan-Nov Jan-Dec SOCAR 2013 2012 2012 estimate s for 2013 Oil + 39.5 39.4 42.98 41-44 condensate (mln tonnes) Natural gas 16.2 15.7 26.8* 28-29* (for consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.