PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BAKU, Feb 17 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 5.2 percent year on year in January to 3.6 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - have raised concerns in Baku in 2012. BP and partner state energy firm SOCAR have tried to calm those fears by saying last year that production had stabilised. Total oil production grew last year for the first time since 2011. "Decline in oil output in January is linked to output decline at the main oilfields - Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli," a source from the statistics committee told Reuters speaking on the condition of anonymity. The committee did not release separate figures for oil output at the ACG in January. Output at the ACG last year fell 2.2 percent to 32.2 million tonnes from 32.9 million, BP-Azerbaijan said last week. BP said last month that oil production at ACG might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks. The company did not say when the work would start. Azerbaijan has said its total oil and condensate production rose by 0.4 percent in 2013 to 43.5 million tonnes after two years of decline. Jan Jan Jan-Dec SOCAR 2014 2013 2013 estimate s for 2014 Oil + 3.6 3.8 43.5 41-44 condensate (mln tonnes) Natural gas 1.6 1.5 29.5* n/a (for consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs.
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.