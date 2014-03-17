By Nailia Bagirova BAKU, March 17 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 5.5 percent year on year in January-February to 6.8 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday. Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - have raised concerns in Baku. BP and partner state energy firm SOCAR have tried to calm those fears by saying last year that production had stabilised. Total oil production grew last year for the first time since 2011. "Decline in oil output in January-February is linked to output decline at the main oilfields - Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli," a source from the statistics committee told Reuters speaking on the condition of anonymity. The committee did not release separate figures for oil output at the ACG in January-February. Output at the ACG last year fell 2.2 percent to 32.2 million tonnes from 32.9 million, BP-Azerbaijan said last week. BP said last month that oil production at ACG might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks. The company did not say when the work would start. Azerbaijan has said its total oil and condensate production rose by 0.4 percent in 2013 to 43.1 million tonnes after two years of decline. Jan-Feb Jan-Feb Jan-Dec SOCAR 2014 2013 2013 estimate s for 2014 Oil + 6.8 7.2 43.1 41-44 condensate (mln tonnes) Natural gas 3.1 2.9 29.2* n/a (for consumers)(bln cubic metres) * Shows total gas volumes, including gas pumped back to oil reservoirs. DECLINE IN OIL EXPORTS Decline in oil output led to reduced oil exports from Azerbaijan in the first two months, a source at the State Customs Committee said. The source said Azerbaijan exported 5.362 million tonnes of oil, down from 5.636 million in the same two months last year. Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline were 209,452 tonnes, down from 249,601 tonnes. Exports of oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia increased to 713,803 tonnes from 712,702 tonnes, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 4.283 million tonnes, down from 4.531 million. Oil exports shipped by a railway via Georgia rose to 156,628 tonnes from 142,974 tonnes.