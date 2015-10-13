(Corrects headline to say output fell 2.2, not 3.2, percent)

BAKU Oct 13 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to 31.4 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2015 from 32.1 million a year earlier, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

Declining output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by Britain's BP led the overall decline, said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Natural gas production fell to 21.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in January-September from 22.6 bcm a year earlier due to lower output from state energy company SOCAR, the source said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)