BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's crude oil and condensate production in 2015 fell by 0.8 percent year-on-year to 41.7 million tonnes, a source at the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday, after planned maintenance suspended output at various oilfields.

Azerbaijan's natural gas production rose to 29.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year, from 29.4 bcm a year earlier, the source said.

Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by oil major BP led the overall drop, said the source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Oil production rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four months of 2015 from 13.6 million a year earlier.

Output started to decline in May, however, as BP suspended operations at one platform in the Caspian Sea, West Azeri, for 22 days of planned maintenance.

BP suspended operations at another platform, Chirag, on Nov. 10. Production resumed after the planned maintenance on Dec. 11.

Azerbaijan planned to produce 40.7 million tonnes of oil and 30.2 bcm of gas in 2015.