BAKU, June 16 Azerbaijan produced 17.5 million tonnes of oil between January and May, down 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the State Statistics Committee said on Thursday.

It increased its output of natural gas to 12.45 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 12.18 bcm.

Last year Azerbaijan produced 41.7 million tonnes of oil and 29.7 bcm of gas.

For 2016 it plans to produce 41 million tonnes of oil and 29 bcm of gas. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)