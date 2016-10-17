Lonmin reports lower output as protesters demand compensation
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
BAKU Oct 17 Azerbaijan produced 31.268 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January-September, 0.3 percent less than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.
It increased its output of natural gas by 3.8 percent to 22.051 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the same period. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.