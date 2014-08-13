BAKU, Aug 13 Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to 23.535 million tonnes in January-July from 24.098 million tonnes in the same period last year, a source at the State Statistics Committee said, driven by declines at fields operated by BP. Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields had previously raised concerns in Baku. British oil major BP and its partner, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, have tried to calm those fears by saying last year that production had stabilised. Total oil output grew last year for the first time since 2011. BP said earlier this year that oil production at ACG in 2014 might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks. Below is table with Azerbaijan's oil and gas production: Jan-Ju Jan-Jul ly 14 y 13 Oil and condensate (mln 23.535 24.098 tonnes) including commercial oil (mln tonnes) 20.418 23.885 Total natural gas (bln cubic 17.769 16.739 metres) including commercial gas (bln cubic 10.764 10.286 metres) (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)