BAKU, Aug 13 Crude oil and condensate production
in Azerbaijan fell to 23.535 million tonnes in January-July from
24.098 million tonnes in the same period last year, a source at
the State Statistics Committee said, driven by declines at
fields operated by BP.
Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields had previously raised concerns in Baku.
British oil major BP and its partner, Azeri state
energy firm SOCAR, have tried to calm those fears by saying last
year that production had stabilised. Total oil output grew last
year for the first time since 2011.
BP said earlier this year that oil production at ACG in 2014
might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned
maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms,
halting operations for a couple of weeks.
Below is table with Azerbaijan's oil and gas production:
Jan-Ju Jan-Jul
ly 14 y 13
Oil and condensate (mln 23.535 24.098
tonnes)
including commercial oil (mln tonnes) 20.418 23.885
Total natural gas (bln cubic 17.769 16.739
metres)
including commercial gas (bln cubic 10.764 10.286
metres)
