BAKU, June 1 Azerbaijan's oil shipments via
Russia jumped to 573,838 in the first five months of this year,
from 319,499 tonnes in the same period last year, state oil
company SOCAR said on Thursday.
The increase was partly because SOCAR shipped no oil via the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline in January and February last year,
before resuming exports the following month after signing an
agreement with Russian pipeline monopoly AK Transneft
.
SOCAR aims to increase its shipments via Russia to 1.5
million tonnes this year. Last year it shipped 1.2 million
tonnes, down 4.8 percent from 2015.
Azerbaijan sends only a small portion of its oil exports via
Russia, using routes through Georgia and Turkey for the bulk of
its crude shipments.
SOCAR's crude has a lower sulphur content than Russia's
Urals blend. The company receives crude from Transneft to fill
its loading slots at the Novorossiisk oil terminal.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Susan Fenton)