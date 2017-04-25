UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
BAKU, April 25 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Tuesday Baku would support the extension of the global oil output cut deal if it was agreed.
The existing deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on output curbs expires at the end of June. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing Maria Kiselyova)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States has accused a Chinese-based company of acting as a front for laundering money on behalf of a sanctioned North Korean bank and has filed a complaint seeking $1.9 million from it, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.