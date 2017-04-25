BAKU, April 25 Azerbaijan's energy minister, Natig Aliyev, said on Tuesday he would discuss a possible extension of the global oil output cut deal at a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on Wednesday.

"We will discuss several issues with him, including of course the issue of OPEC policy regarding oil prices," Aliyev told reporters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)