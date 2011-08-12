BAKU Aug 12 Azerbaijan's production of oil and condensate as well as natural gas fell in January-July 2011, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

Oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan in the first seven months of 2011 fell 6.7 percent year-on-year to 27.7 million tonnes. Natural gas output fell 1.9 percent to 15.1 billion cubic metres.

State energy company SOCAR said in June the decline in oil and gas production was linked to a "review of some drilling works in order to strengthen their security".

Production of refined products edged down to 3.64 million tonnes in January-July 2011 from 3.66 million tonnes in the same period last year.

For the full year 2010, Azerbaijan's oil and condensate production edged up 0.9 percent to 50.83 million tonnes from 50.38 million in 2009.

The oil-rich country plans to increase its production to 51.5 million tonnes of oil in 2011.

The former Soviet republic ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.

Azerbaijan's gas output rose by 11 percent in 2010 year-on-year to 26.2 bcm from 23.6 bcm in 2009.

The country plans to produce between 28.0 bcm and 29.0 bcm of gas this year, including 9.1 bcm from its major Shah Deniz field.

Azerbaijan sells gas to the domestic market and to neighbouring Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, as well as to Russia. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Anthony Barker)