BAKU Feb 26 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Friday that construction work on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) would begin in March.

The TAP project aims to transport gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields, by the end of the decade.

TAP's shareholders are BP, Azeri state company SOCAR, Snam, Fluxys, Enagas and Axpo . (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)