BAKU May 7 The Baku-Supsa oil pipeline will be shut for planned repairs from May 15 to June 15 but the closure will not affect production and export from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project, operator BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

The roughly 74,000 barrels per day the Baku-Supsa pipeline normally pumps from the Chirag field will be diverted to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)