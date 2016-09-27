HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BAKU, Sept 27 Azerbaijan has voted in a referendum to extend the presidential term from five to seven years, election authorities said on Tuesday, a step critics say will hand unprecedented powers to President Ilham Aliyev who has led the country since 2003.
The State Election Commission said a vast majority of the 91.2 percent of voters who turned out had supported the extension of the presidential term. "The referendum was conducted in a transparent manner," Mazakhir Panakhov, commission head, said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Richard Balmforth)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.