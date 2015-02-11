BAKU Feb 11 Standard & Poor's has revised down
its outlook for Azerbaijan Railways to negative from stable,
following a similar revision to the country's sovereign credit
outlook.
S&P affirmed its BB+ long-term corporate credit rating on
Azerbaijan Railways, which is 100 percent owned by the Azeri
government.
"The rating action mirrors that on the sovereign rating,"
S&P said. "Our rating ... reflects our expectation of a 'very
high' likelihood that Azerbaijan would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress."
S&P revised down Azerbaijan's sovereign credit outlook to
negative on Jan. 30, saying the oil-rich country's fiscal and
external balances would be hurt by the drop in oil prices.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)