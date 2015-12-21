* Azerbaijan ushers in second steep devaluation this year
* Currency intervention has more than halved forex reserves
* Budget under pressure from sharp drop in oil revenues
* Key trading partners have also devalued currencies
* C.bank chief promises support to banking sector
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, Dec 21 Azerbaijan withdrew support for its
currency, the manat, on Monday, triggering a plunge of 32
percent against the dollar, after burning through over half its
foreign currency reserves to defend it against the effect of
falling oil prices.
Baku's decision followed similar moves by crude exporters
Russia and Kazakhstan and underscored the pressure that low
prices are exerting on the public finances of oil-dependent
countries in the former Soviet Union.
Oil and gas account for 95 percent of Azeri exports and 75
percent of government revenues, making the Caspian Sea republic
particularly vulnerable.
The price of Brent crude has fallen by more than
two-thirds since mid-2014 and plumbed 11-year lows on Monday on
renewed worries over a global oil glut.
"The central bank has decided to switch to a floating manat
rate from Dec. 21," it said in a statement. "The manat rate will
be determined by supply and demand on the forex market."
It said it was acting to preserve foreign currency reserves,
which were now at a "critical level". On Nov. 30, reserves stood
at $6.2 billion, down from $14.9 billion a year earlier as a
result of currency interventions.
The bank said it had been forced to respond to an increase
in negative external shocks and to protect the economy's
competitiveness as well as the balance of payments, noting that
many of Azerbaijan's trading partners had devalued their
currencies dramatically.
In February, the bank had allowed the manat to fall 33.5
percent against the dollar and 30 percent against the euro after
abandoning a dollar peg and adopting a dollar-euro basket to
manage the exchange rate.
Azerbaijan's budget for 2016 is based on an estimated oil
price of $50 per barrel, down from $90 this year.
SUPPORT TO BANKS
The central bank chief Elman Rustamov promised to support
the banking sector and said banks had already demonstrated
resistance to a new exchange rate.
"The banking sector has demonstrated resilience" following
the introduction of the new exchange rate, Rustamov told state
television channel AzTV. "We plan additional complex measures to
strengthen stability and resilience. It includes easing the base
of regulations," he said.
Rustamov said support measures would include "opportunities
to raise their capitalisation and liquidity as well as improving
their assets and creating additional reserves." He added that
the bank would also work on measures to support depositors, who
have deposits in local currency.
Fitch said on Monday the manat's fall would hurt the already
fragile banking sector, which had a large amount of
foreign-currency denominated loans.
MORE FALLS TO COME?
Independent economic expert Samir Aliyev said: "We may see
another devaluation if the oil price falls further."
Vakhid Akhmedov, a member of the parliamentary economic
policy committee, told Reuters: "The manat has not yet found its
bottom ... If the oil price is much lower than $50 per barrel
for a long time, I don't rule out that we may revise the state
budget."
Chris Weafer, a partner at the Macro-Advisory consultancy,
said collapsing oil prices meant the decision to let the manat
float was "long overdue".
He said he thought Azeri authorities had delayed acting so
as not to risk financial sector disruption or a public backlash
ahead of a parliamentary election last month, which allies of
President Ilham Aliyev easily won.
"(This) has led to a great deal of uncertainty about the
economy and slowed investment," Weafer told Reuters. "It has
also been an expensive exercise in that the budget is likely to
have shifted from a small surplus in 2014 to a deficit close to
7 percent of GDP this year. That deficit is mostly due to the
delayed devaluation."
Inflation could now rise as imported goods and services
became costlier, he said, which in turn may force the central
bank to raise interest rates to curb inflation and prevent
capital outflows.
Weafer said Turkmenistan may also have to take similar
action "very soon", for similar reasons.
The official dollar rate of the Kazakh currency, the tenge,
which has also been allowed to float, has plunged 12 percent
this month alone, even as money market rates soared.
The average overnight repo rate, which has
remained in triple digits since Dec. 15, surged almost 100
percentage points to 328.3 percent on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty and Margarita
Antidze in Tbilisi; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)