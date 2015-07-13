(Adds details, backgrounds)

BAKU, July 13 Azerbaijan's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent on Monday to boost economic growth in the non-oil sector.

The central bank's previous cut in the refinancing rate was to 3.5 percent from 4.25 percent in July of last year.

The bank said in a statement that the decision had been made to strengthen financial support of the non-oil sector and to stimulate investment.

"Macroeconomic stability has been preserved in the first half of 2015, inflation was single-digit, while the manat's rate and the currency market stabilised and foreign currency reserves rose in the last two months," the bank said.

Oil-producing Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves rose by $89.4 million to $8.5 billion in June. Reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.

Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, devalued its currency in February following a sharp decline in the Russian rouble. Its economy was also hit by low oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Timothy Heritage)