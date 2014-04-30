BAKU, April 30 Azerbaijan's central bank cut on
Wednesday its key refinancing rate to 4.25 percent from 4.75
percent, with effect from May 1, amid low annual inflation.
"Given a low level of inflation, as well as priorities for
diversification of the national economy and boosting investment
activity, this decision has been made," the central bank said in
a statement.
The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 4.75 percent
from 5.00 percent in February 2013.
Monthly inflation in March was 0.3 percent, compared with
0.4 percent in February and 0.6 percent in March 2013.
Annual inflation in 2013 was 2.4 percent. The government
expects annual inflation of 3.5 percent in 2014.
