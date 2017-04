BAKU Jan 22 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves declined by 61.6 percent year-on-year to $5.02 billion by Dec. 31, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The bank's reserves have fallen from to $13.758 billion at the end of 2014, due to the central bank intervening to support the country's manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)