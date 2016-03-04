BAKU, March 4 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves declined to $4.026 billion by March 1 from $4.399 billion a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

The bank's reserves had fallen from to $11.004 billion as of March 1, 2015, due to central bank interventions to support the country's manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)