BAKU Feb 18 An Azeri human rights activist held
without trial since July had her detention extended for five
months by a court in Baku on Wednesday, her lawyer said, a case
critics decry as part of a government-led crackdown on dissent.
Leyla Yunus, the head of the Baku-based Institute for Peace
and Democracy, has been detained on charges of treason,
espionage and tax evasion.
Rights groups, including the one headed by Yunus, accuse the
former Soviet country of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents.
Baku denies the charges, saying its population enjoys freedom of
speech and access to opposition press.
Several rights activists and journalists were sentenced to
prison terms this year and last in Azerbaijan on charges
including illegal business activity and hooliganism. Their
lawyers have dismissed their trials as politically motivated.
Yunus' lawyer Elchin Gambarov told Reuters an Azeri court
had ordered her pre-trial detention lengthened by five months.
Gambarov said the ruling was "unfair" and that he would
appeal.
Mainly Muslim Azerbaijan has been governed by President
Ilham Aliyev since he succeeded his father in 2003 and has been
courted by the West because of its role as an alternative to
Russia in supplying oil and natural gas to Europe.
