BAKU, April 16 Azerbaijan has sentenced a human
rights activist to six and a half years in jail on embezzlement
and tax evasion charges, a court spokesman said on Thursday, in
a case that critics say laid bare growing government repression.
Energy-rich Azerbaijan, governed by President Ilham Aliyev
since he succeeded his father in 2003, has been courted by the
West because of its role as an alternative to Russia in
supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Rasul Jafarov, a free expression and free media advocate and
a well-known human rights activist, was arrested in August 2014
and charged with embezzlement, illegal entrepreneurship, tax
evasion, abuse of power and forgery.
Jafarov's lawyer, Phariz Namazov, said his client would
appeal the conviction. "This verdict is a confirmation of an
absence of independent courts in Azerbaijan," he told Reuters.
The government has denied accusations that it is muzzling
dissent and jailing opponents.
The 57-nation Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE) condemned Thursday's verdict.
"Jafarov's sentencing is nothing short of an act of
injustice and it adds to the growing number of journalists and
free expression advocates serving time in Azerbaijani prisons
for their work," Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE freedom of media
representative, said in a statement.
"This systematic and wide-scale persecution of independent
voices in Azerbaijan is a clear violation of the fundamental and
basic human right of freedom of expression."
Mijatovic said there were more than 10 journalists, bloggers
and social media activists in prison in Azerbaijan, one of the
largest numbers incarcerated in any OSCE member state.
