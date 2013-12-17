* Lawyer says the case is politically motivated
* Amnesty International says West turns blind eye
* Azerbaijan says citizens enjoy full democratic freedom
By Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze
BAKU, Dec 17 Azerbaijan on Tuesday detained an
activist in what his lawyer said was political retribution for
his reporting of violations in elections in which President
Ilham Aliyev won a third term.
A Baku court ordered Anar Mammadli, head of the independent
Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Centre, held in
pre-trial detention for three months on suspicion of tax evasion
and illegal business activity.
Rights groups say Azerbaijan's strategic location between
Russia and Iran, its oil reserves, Europe-bound energy pipelines
and its role as a transit route for U.S. troops to reach
Afghanistan have cushioned it from Western criticism
Plans for a vital gas development that could provide Europe
with an alternative to Russian supplies was signed in the former
Soviet nation's capital on Tuesday.
Mammadli's lawyer called the charges against his client
"unfounded".
"His arrest is a punishment for his centre's post-election
report, where there was evidence of violations," Rashid Gajily
told Reuters.
Mammadli's organisation was investigated by the authorities
after it documented widespread electoral violations.
Aliyev, in power since 2003, won a third five-year term with
nearly 85 percent of the vote in the election on Oct. 9 that
international monitors also said was seriously flawed.
Rights groups accuse Aliyev of curbing dissent and freedom
of speech - charges dismissed by Azeri authorities who say its 9
million citizens enjoy full democratic freedoms.
A spokesman for prosecutors denied the case against Mammadli
was politically motivated.
Amnesty International called on Western leaders on Tuesday
to speak up against an arrest it said was "the latest in a
series of repressive measures" by Azeri authorities.
"The willingness of European leaders to turn a blind eye to
Azerbaijan's continued crackdown on government critics is
glaringly obvious as they endorse a new energy deal with the
increasingly vengeful Aliyev regime," Denis Krivosheev, a deputy
programme director at the human rights group, said in a
statement.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague, who attended a
signing ceremony of the final investment decision for the Shah
Deniz II gas project in Baku, said Britain remained vocal of
human rights abuses in Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan and UK have a very close economic and political
relationship, but this does not impede us from raising human
rights concerns with the Azerbaijani authorities," Hague told
reporters after a meeting with local civil society activists.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel
and Alison Williams)