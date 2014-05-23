* Criticism over convictions of journalists and activists
* Government says country in process of democratisation
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, May 23 Azerbaijan suffered an embarrassing
and sharply timed rebuke on Friday when Europe's main human
rights and democracy forum accused it of intimidating and
repressing its critics.
The rap from the parliamentary arm of the 47-nation Council
of Europe came only a week after Azerbaijan, an oil-producing
former Soviet republic, took over the chairmanship of the
Council's ministerial committee.
"In certain areas, such as freedom of expression, freedom of
association and freedom of assembly, the situation appears to
have deteriorated and this has to be addressed urgently," said
Anne Brasseur, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE).
She said on a visit to the capital Baku that "opposition
figures, journalists who present dissenting opinion, bloggers
and civil society activists are all too often...subjected to
intimidation and repression.
"This is a more than worrying state of affairs for a member
state taking up the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers."
Azerbaijan took over on May 14 as chairman of the committee,
the Council's decision-making body which brings together the
member states' foreign ministers. It will hold the position for
six months.
The mainly Muslim country, sandwiched between Russia and
Iran, has been governed by President Ilham Aliyev since he
succeeded his father in 2003. It has been courted by the West
because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil
and gas to Europe.
Rights groups accuse Baku of muzzling dissent and jailing
opponents, charges the government denies.
"Democratisation and protection of human rights is a
process... We are in that process," Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar
Mammedyarov said.
Brasseur said she hoped Azeri human rights activist Ilgar
Mammadov would soon be released, after the European Court of
Human Rights described his imprisonment on Thursday as an
"unjustified restriction of freedom".
Mammadov, leader of the rights group Republican Alternative
(ReAl), was jailed for seven years for organising and taking
part in demonstrations in the northern town of Ismailli, where
thousands protested to demand the resignation of a provincial
leader in January 2013.
Allies and lawyers of the accused said the court's verdict
was politically motivated.
Seventeen others, including the deputy head of the biggest
opposition party, have been convicted and sentenced to varying
prison terms on the same charges since the unrest in Ismailli, a
reflection of frustration at what some Azeris see as an
overbearing government, corruption and a gaping divide between
rich and poor.
Protests are usually quashed quickly by police in the
country of 9 million people.
The European Court of Human Rights said the courts in
Azerbaijan had violated Mammadov's right to liberty and ordered
the government to pay him 22,000 euros ($30,000) compensation.
"I hope he will be released from detention," Brasseur said.
"Problems do not go away by ignoring them. That's why we
have to speak out."
($1 = 0.7323 Euros)
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)