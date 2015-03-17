BAKU, March 17 Azerbaijan sentenced an opposition activist to six years in prison on drug trafficking charges, a court spokesman said on Tuesday, in a case that critics say highlights a government-led crackdown in the oil-rich country.

Mainly Muslim Azerbaijan has been governed by President Ilham Aliyev since he succeeded his father in 2003 and courted by the West because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe.

Rights groups accuse the government of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents, charges it denies.

Siraj Kerimli is an activist of one of the biggest opposition parties - Musavat - and a brother of Faraj Kerimli, a deputy chairman of the party, who was also arrested on similar charges.

Musavat said the verdict was politically motivated and demanded Kerimli's immediate release.

"This sentence is intended to deter citizens from political activity, and to create a culture of fear in society," the party said in a statement.

Amnesty International has recognised Siraj and Faraj Kerimli as "prisoners of conscience."

At least 22 prisoners of conscience are currently held in prison or in detention in Azerbaijan awaiting trial on charges ranging from fraud and embezzlement to abuse of drugs and treason, Amnesty said in its report earlier this month. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)