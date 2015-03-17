BAKU, March 17 Azerbaijan sentenced an
opposition activist to six years in prison on drug trafficking
charges, a court spokesman said on Tuesday, in a case that
critics say highlights a government-led crackdown in the
oil-rich country.
Mainly Muslim Azerbaijan has been governed by President
Ilham Aliyev since he succeeded his father in 2003 and courted
by the West because of its role as an alternative to Russia in
supplying oil and gas to Europe.
Rights groups accuse the government of muzzling dissent and
jailing opponents, charges it denies.
Siraj Kerimli is an activist of one of the biggest
opposition parties - Musavat - and a brother of Faraj Kerimli, a
deputy chairman of the party, who was also arrested on similar
charges.
Musavat said the verdict was politically motivated and
demanded Kerimli's immediate release.
"This sentence is intended to deter citizens from political
activity, and to create a culture of fear in society," the party
said in a statement.
Amnesty International has recognised Siraj and Faraj
Kerimli as "prisoners of conscience."
At least 22 prisoners of conscience are currently held in
prison or in detention in Azerbaijan awaiting trial on charges
ranging from fraud and embezzlement to abuse of drugs and
treason, Amnesty said in its report earlier this month.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by)