BAKU Jan 24 Hundreds of protesters surrounded a
regional governor's residence in northwest Azerbaijan on
Thursday to demand his resignation after a night of rioting in
which cars and buildings were set ablaze.
Police said several protesters and several police officers
had been injured in the town of Ismaili, about 200 km (125
miles) northwest of the capital Baku, after the rioting began
following an incident involving a car.
The police said they had been forced to bring in
reinforcements to help restore order after the protesters threw
stones at them.
It was not immediately clear whether the protesters had
demands other than the governor's resignation, or how bad the
damage was from the rioting.
Sandwiched in the Caucasus region between Russia, Iran and
Turkey, Azerbaijan supplies Caspian oil and gas to Europe.
Western governments and human right groups accuse President
Ilham Aliyev, who succeeded his father in the former Soviet
republic in 2003, of authoritarian rule and say he has clamped
down on dissent.
