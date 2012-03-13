BAKU, March 13 Azerbaijan halted natural
gas exports to Russia on Tuesday due to maintenance work on a
stretch of the pipeline on its territory near the Azeri-Russian
border, a source at its state energy company SOCAR said.
The source, who did not want to be named, said the repair
works "would not take a long time" but did not specify the date
when supply would resume.
A spokesman at Russian gas company Gazprom in
Moscow declined to comment.
Azerbaijan exports gas to southern regions of Russia and
expects to sell 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2012, twice as
much as it shipped last year.
Azerbaijan also sells gas to the domestic market and to
Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.
The country expects to produce 28.3 bcm of gas in 2012, up
from 25.7 bcm produced in 2011.
(Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; Editing by Anthony Barker)