BAKU, Sept 2 Azerbaijan's state oil company
SOCAR shipped 728,768 tonnes of oil via Russia in the eight
months through August, down from 930,671 tonnes in the same
period last year, it said on Friday.
The decline was due to SOCAR being unable to export via the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline for the first two months of this
year.
It resumed exports via the pipeline on March 1 after signing
an agreement in late February with Russian pipeline monopoly AK
Transneft on shipments, ending a three-month hiatus
while they negotiated a new deal.
Azerbaijan ships only a very small proportion of its oil
exports via Russia and uses routes through Georgia and Turkey
for the bulk of its crude shipments.
SOCAR expects to ship 1.3 million tonnes of Azeri crude
through Russia this year, up from 1.27 million tonnes in 2015
and 1.02 million tonnes in 2014.
SOCAR's crude has a lower sulphur content than Russia's
Urals blend. The company receives crude from Transneft to fill
its loading slots at the Novorossiisk oil terminal.
