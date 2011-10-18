BAKU Oct 18 Azerbaijan and partners in the Shah
Deniz consortium plan to decide by November on an export route
set to reshape future gas flows to Europe, the president of
Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday.
Three consortiums -- Nabucco, Interconnector
Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
-- are vying to build the infrastructure to carry gas to europe
from the second phase of Azerbaijan's major Shah Deniz gas
field.
One option is a pipeline from Turkey to the
Romanian-Hungarian border, a route proposed by British oil group
BP days before a deadline for consortiums to submit bids.
"Shah Deniz consortium will take a decision on a route of
the pipeline project for gas exports to Europe in
October-November," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.
"This decision should be taken in the nearest future, as
well as a decision on sanctioning of the second phase of the
Shah Deniz project in order that these issues can be reflected
in this project's budget for the next year," he said.
Shah Deniz, being developed by BP, Statoil and
Azeri SOCAR, has been estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic
metres of gas, which European companies hope can supply them for
decades, cutting their dependence on Russia. Production was
launched in 2006, with the second phase seen starting by 2017.
Abdullayev did not rule out Azerbaijan completing gas
transit talks with Turkey by the end of October to ship exports
from Shah Deniz to Europe and sign a final deal during SOCAR's
visit to Turkey.
"The Azeri side is preparing for that," he said about the
deal, seen giving a potential boost to the Shah Deniz project.
Azerbaijan has been negotiating to sell Ankara 6 billion
cubic metres of gas per year from the second phase of the Shah
Deniz field and to ship 10 bcm to European customers via Turkey.
(Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)